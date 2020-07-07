More than 150 inmates contract COVID-19 in Ky. women’s prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 150 inmates have become sick with COVID-19 at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Shelby County.

The State Department of Corrections is reporting 159 inmates with the virus, and 15 staff members.

The North Central District Health Department identified 92 new cases at the prison in an update yesterday.

It did not specify how many were in inmates and how many were in staff members.

Nobody has died of the disease at this prison.

