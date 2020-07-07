Advertisement

‘Palm Springs’ arrives for the Groundhog Days of quarantine

This image released by Hulu shows Andy Samberg in a scene from the film "Palm Springs." (Christopher Willard/Hulu via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Though most of the films that have debuted during the pandemic never got to screen for packed movie houses, “Palm Springs” had the kind of premiere filmmakers dream of.

At the Sundance Film Festival in January, the time-loop romantic comedy, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti drew big laughs, enthusiastic reviews and a record deal for the festival.

Hulu and the indie distributor Neon acquired “Palm Springs” for $17,500,000.69. That memory may be distant and from another lifetime, entirely. But “Palm Springs” has found itself oddly suited to right now. It involves a plot in which several characters are living the same day over and over again.

It premieres Friday on Hulu and in drive-in theaters. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

