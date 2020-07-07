Phillip Lewis sentenced to 35-years in prison for 2019 murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Phillip Lewis has been sentenced to 35-years in prison.

In January of 2019, Lewis attempted to rob the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County at gunpoint.

Lewis shot Gary Medlin multiple times when attempting to getaway.

Police searched for Lewis until February 8th, 2019 where he was found in Flint, Michigan.

Lewis was then convicted of Medlin’s murder.

