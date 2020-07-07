Advertisement

Phillip Lewis sentenced to 35-years in prison for 2019 murder

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Phillip Lewis has been sentenced to 35-years in prison.

In January of 2019, Lewis attempted to rob the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County at gunpoint.

Lewis shot Gary Medlin multiple times when attempting to getaway.

Police searched for Lewis until February 8th, 2019 where he was found in Flint, Michigan.

Lewis was then convicted of Medlin’s murder.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

WATCH Teen drowns at Lake Cumberland

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A teenager drowned at Lake Cumberland on Monday.

Sports

Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Rumble On

Updated: 1 hour ago
A few storms continue to cause local issues across the region.

News

UK police officer arrested after Lexington crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A University of Kentucky police officer has been fired after he was arrested.

Latest News

News

Longer lines lately at Lexington COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A troubling trend continues in Lexington.

News

Local animal sanctuary seeing the effects of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Refuge Ridge in Williamsburg provides sanctuary for wolf dogs.

News

Ky. education committee discusses reopening schools, restarting athletics

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers and education leaders met Tuesday morning to talk about plans to reopen schools.

News

Inspections of Lexington bars, restaurants stepping up to enforce social distancing rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As cases continue to rise across the country, many are concerned these places could become potential hot spots for the coronavirus.

News

Armed militia members provide security near controversial Confederate monument in Lawrenceburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
A petition to remove a Confederate statue at the Anderson County Courthouse in Lawrenceburg is picking up steam, it now has over 700 signatures.

News

Prominent Lexington horseman issues apology after racial slur used on social media

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A prominent person in Lexington and the horse industry is coming under fire for comments on Facebook.