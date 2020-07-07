Police searching for man accused of stabbing ex-wife in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Bell County is accused of stabbing his ex-wife on the 4th of July and police need your help with finding him.

Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department said 56-year-old William Gunter of Middlesboro stabbed his ex-wife on July 4th at a home off Cumberland Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a woman with a serious knife wound to her throat.

Officers preformed first aid until EMS arrived.

Despite her injuries, police said she was able to tell them her ex-husband stabbed her.

Police say before they arrived, Gunter ran from the house.

The victim was flown for medical treatment and is in serious condition.

A warrant for Gunter’s arrest was issued.

If you know Gunter’s whereabouts, call the Middlesboro Police Department at 1-606-248-3636.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.