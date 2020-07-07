Prominent Lexington horseman under fire after racial slur used on social media

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A prominent person in Lexington and the horse industry is coming under fire for comments on Facebook.

Tom VanMeter owns VanMeter Sales.

According to Bloodhorse.com, VanMeter was commenting on a post about boycotting the NFL, calling for the league to be defunded, and used the N-word.

VanMeter has deep roots in the horse industry. Among other things, he foaled 2015 Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah.

Several organizations are denouncing his comments, including Keeneland and the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, which is headquartered in Lexington.

The racist remarks and views posted on social media on an account belonging to Tom VanMeter have no place in society, let alone the horse racing industry. The NTRA no longer will accept financial contributions of any kind from him or others who share his views. — Alex Waldrop (@AlexWaldrop) July 7, 2020

