Prominent Lexington horseman under fire after racial slur used on social media
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A prominent person in Lexington and the horse industry is coming under fire for comments on Facebook.
Tom VanMeter owns VanMeter Sales.
According to Bloodhorse.com, VanMeter was commenting on a post about boycotting the NFL, calling for the league to be defunded, and used the N-word.
VanMeter has deep roots in the horse industry. Among other things, he foaled 2015 Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah.
Several organizations are denouncing his comments, including Keeneland and the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, which is headquartered in Lexington.
