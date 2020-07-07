Advertisement

Prominent Lexington horseman under fire after racial slur used on social media

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A prominent person in Lexington and the horse industry is coming under fire for comments on Facebook.

Tom VanMeter owns VanMeter Sales.

Tom VanMeter owns VanMeter Sales.
Tom VanMeter owns VanMeter Sales.

According to Bloodhorse.com, VanMeter was commenting on a post about boycotting the NFL, calling for the league to be defunded, and used the N-word.

VanMeter has deep roots in the horse industry. Among other things, he foaled 2015 Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah.

Several organizations are denouncing his comments, including Keeneland and the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, which is headquartered in Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Lightning may have sparked Jessamine County house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The department credited the quick action of firefighters for saving the home from major damage.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms and steam keep on rolling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The unsettled pattern will hold on for the remainder of the week.

Latest News

State

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

Updated: 3 hours ago
After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice.

State

3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two of the incidents occurred on I-275, and a third happened on I-75.

News

Teen drowns at Lake Cumberland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Russell County coroner told WKYT Tyler Grant, 17, of Jamestown, was swimming with friends near the Clifty Creek ramp area when he went under on Monday.

News

Experts: As kayak popularity grows, education and life jackets overlooked

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky saw a busy and tragic holiday on waterways in central eastern Kentucky.

News

A “Milestone Moment” in the Town Branch Commons Trail Project

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Demolition will start the next couple of weeks on Vine Street between Broadway and Limestone in downtown Lexington as the Town Branch Commons Trail project moves forward.

News

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 16 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.