Reds, Tigers to play exhibitions prior to season

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams today announced that the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers will play a pair of exhibition games before their July 24 season opener.

The teams will finish Summer Camp with a 6:40 p.m. game at Great American Ball Park on July 21 and a 6:10 start on July 22, followed by an off day on July 23.

The Reds and Tigers begin the 2020 championship season at 6:10 p.m. on July 24 at Great American Ball Park.