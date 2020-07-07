Advertisement

Reds, Tigers to play exhibitions prior to season

Reds to play July 21 and July 22 ahead of July 24 opener
Cincinnati Reds' Josh VanMeter swings during a workout at Grand Park, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Westfield, Ind. Proceeds from the event will go to Reviving Baseball in the Inner City of Indianapolis.
Cincinnati Reds' Josh VanMeter swings during a workout at Grand Park, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Westfield, Ind. Proceeds from the event will go to Reviving Baseball in the Inner City of Indianapolis.(Darron Cummings | AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams today announced that the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers will play a pair of exhibition games before their July 24 season opener.

            The teams will finish Summer Camp with a 6:40 p.m. game at Great American Ball Park on July 21 and a 6:10 start on July 22, followed by an off day on July 23.

            The Reds and Tigers begin the 2020 championship season at 6:10 p.m. on July 24 at Great American Ball Park.

