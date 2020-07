RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager drowned at Lake Cumberland on Monday.

The Russell County coroner told WKYT Tyler Grant, 17, of Jamestown, was swimming with friends near the Clifty Creek ramp area when he went under.

Grant’s body was recovered about 45 minutes later.

This is at least the seventh drowning in Kentucky since early June.

