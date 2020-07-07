UK police officer arrested after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky police officer was arrested after a crash.

According to an arrest citation, Lexington police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of S. Broadway early Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found Marco Fricker down the street from the scene of the crash.

The citation says Fricker admitted to drinking two beers and said he should not have driven. Police say he was unsteady on his feet and alcohol could be smelled on his breath. They say Fricker refused to do any tests.

He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

UK President Jay Blanton released this statement about Fricker’s arrest:

“We are aware of this incident. The officer in question previously gave notice of his intent to the leave the department and his last official day was to be this Thursday. UK Police, however, has officially ended his employment as of this morning and he will not be returning.”

