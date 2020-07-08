Advertisement

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Trace Adkins and girlfriend Gwen Stefani will join him
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.

Later this week, Brad Paisley will headline drive-in shows in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville. Nelly will join Paisley in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man caught on camera driving stolen truck right off dealership’s lot, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 12 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

National Politics

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 47 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Scott Co. Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ unexpectedly passes away

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A sad announcement from the Scott County sheriff’s office as Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ suddenly passed away on Wednesday.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Coronavirus

US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.

News

Woodford Co. officials working to make COVID-19 testing more available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Woodford County leaders are working to have a steady supply of COVID tests as they see an uptick in cases locally and in neighboring counties.

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.