Browns sign Lexington native Jedrick Wills, team’s first-round pick

Wills played for Lafayette high school before playing at Alabama
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) plays against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Wills was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama. Wills will try to slide over from the right to left side in the NFL. He signed his fully guaranteed $19.7 million contract two weeks before he’s set to report to Cleveland’s training camp. The Browns selected the former Lafayette General with the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft. The Browns have plugged the left tackle spot the past two seasons with stop-gap measures following perennial All-Pro Joe Thomas’ retirement. Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns are confident he can make the switch.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/7/2020 9:35:44 PM (GMT -4:00)

