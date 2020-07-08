Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Rumble Through

An impressive storm cell puts out a bolt of lightning in Togiak, AK. Aubrey Gosuk. June 2017
An impressive storm cell puts out a bolt of lightning in Togiak, AK. Aubrey Gosuk. June 2017 (KTUU)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to find steamy temps and scattered storms firing up across the Commonwealth. This is the same setup we’ve had since the weekend and it has a few more days left in the tank before we change it up. That change up comes from a couple of cold fronts dropping in from the northwest over the weekend.

Today’s forecast is pretty much a rubber stamp from the past few. Highs range from the middle 80s to low 90s with humidity making it feel hotter. Scattered storms develop as the day wears on and a few of those may be strong or severe. These storms are also packing a heavy rain punch that can lead to local high water issues.

Guess what Thursday brings? More of the same.

We continue to watch our disturbance slowly working off the southeast coast. This will emerge into the Atlantic and may become a tropical system as it lifts northward along the coast.

That continues to show up on the models as two systems dive in behind it, impacting our weather. The first arrives Friday with an increase in storms and the next one comes Sunday. Both could bring some strong or severe storms.

Temps will come way down behind each of these and it will actually feel comfortable for a while. Once all that moves east, we will need to watch for another blossoming plains heat ridge trying to make a run at us.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New laws to go into effect next week in Kentucky

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New laws that were approved during this year’s regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly will go into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

News

Dudley’s on Short to temporarily close; server tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of Lexington’s most popular restaurants and a staple in the city for nearly 40 years is now closing its doors temporarily.

News

Man who pleaded guilty to planning Ky. school shooting sentenced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Lawrenceburg man who pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school learned his fate on Wednesday.

News

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

Latest News

News

Man caught on camera driving stolen truck right off dealership’s lot, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Truck Sales.

News

Sen. McConnell: Federal anti-drug program coming to Clark Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel announced at an event in Winchester on Wednesday that Clark County has been chosen to be a part of a high-intensity drug trafficking program.

News

Lexington councilmember resigns to pursue further education in public policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A Lexington urban county council seat is now open. Today 6th District Councilwoman Angela Evans announced that she’s resigning.

News

Keeneland’s Summer Meet kicks off Wednesday without fans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Wednesday marks the opening day of the first-ever Summer Meet at Keeneland.

News

Ky. health workers busy contacting people who might have come into contact with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Health department workers are the state in are busy contacting those who were close to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.