Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Rumble Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to find steamy temps and scattered storms firing up across the Commonwealth. This is the same setup we’ve had since the weekend and it has a few more days left in the tank before we change it up. That change up comes from a couple of cold fronts dropping in from the northwest over the weekend.

Today’s forecast is pretty much a rubber stamp from the past few. Highs range from the middle 80s to low 90s with humidity making it feel hotter. Scattered storms develop as the day wears on and a few of those may be strong or severe. These storms are also packing a heavy rain punch that can lead to local high water issues.

Guess what Thursday brings? More of the same.

We continue to watch our disturbance slowly working off the southeast coast. This will emerge into the Atlantic and may become a tropical system as it lifts northward along the coast.

That continues to show up on the models as two systems dive in behind it, impacting our weather. The first arrives Friday with an increase in storms and the next one comes Sunday. Both could bring some strong or severe storms.

Temps will come way down behind each of these and it will actually feel comfortable for a while. Once all that moves east, we will need to watch for another blossoming plains heat ridge trying to make a run at us.

