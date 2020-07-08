Advertisement

Clearing up confusion on how to get Kentucky driver’s licenses renewed

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - If you need to renew your license in Kentucky, there are a lot of variables that will change where that will take place.

For people whose license expired between March 18 and July 6, a 90-day extension is in effect. But if your license expired Tuesday, you’ll need a new one right away.

County clerks’ offices around the state are opening back up, but you can also renew your license by mail.

One big exception is Fayette County, where the clerk’s office is no longer taking care of driver’s licenses in person. Instead, a new transportation cabinet regional office in Lexington is handling those duties.

It’s one of four regional offices currently open.

Those offices, operated by the transportation cabinet, are the only place you can get one of the new REAL IDs. Those IDs act as a driver's license, and in October of 2021 will meet the federal requirements for boarding an airplane and entering federal facilities.

The other regional offices are in Frankfort, Madisonville, and Morehead. There are four others that are currently closed because of the pandemic.

The state plans to move all driver’s license services to those offices by 2022.

“Two years in which to transition from what has historically been you had to go to a judicial office, a judicial branch office to get a driver’s license,” said Chuck Wolfe, KYTC. “Whereas most other states have what are known as local DMV offices so we will be very similar to that. It’s important to note but if you’re getting service at one of the regional offices, you can use any of them no matter where you live. So, someone in Lexington could go to Morehead if there was an earlier date available.”

State police say they have a backlog of approximately 3,300 applicants who had a road exam scheduled that was canceled due to COVID-19.

They hope to begin road exams again soon.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington councilmember resigns to pursue further education in public policy

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Wednesday, 6th District Councilwoman Angela Evans announced that she’s resigning.

News

Strong storms cause tree to fall on truck, downs power lines in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As storms popped up across Lexington this afternoon, one produced a lot of rain and wind, knocking down a large tree on the city’s west side.

News

State reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health dashboard posted a total of 17,919 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That’s an increase of 400 cases from Tuesday.

News

New laws to go into effect next week in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New laws that were approved during this year’s regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly will go into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Latest News

News

Dudley’s on Short to temporarily close; server tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of Lexington’s most popular restaurants and a staple in the city for nearly 40 years is now closing its doors temporarily.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Rumble Through

Updated: 2 hours ago
More storms continue to blow up across the region.

News

Man who pleaded guilty to planning Ky. school shooting sentenced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Lawrenceburg man who pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school learned his fate on Wednesday.

News

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

News

Man caught on camera driving stolen truck right off dealership’s lot, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Truck Sales.

News

Sen. McConnell: Federal anti-drug program coming to Clark Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel announced at an event in Winchester on Wednesday that Clark County has been chosen to be a part of a high-intensity drug trafficking program.