Clearing up confusion on how to get Kentucky driver’s licenses renewed

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - If you need to renew your license in Kentucky, there are a lot of variables that will change where that will take place.

For people whose license expired between March 18 and July 6, a 90-day extension is in effect. But if your license expired Tuesday, you’ll need a new one right away.

County clerks’ offices around the state are opening back up, but you can also renew your license by mail.

One big exception is Fayette County, where the clerk’s office is no longer taking care of driver’s licenses in person. Instead, a new transportation cabinet regional office in Lexington is handling those duties.

It’s one of four regional offices currently open.

Those offices, operated by the transportation cabinet, are the only place you can get one of the new REAL IDs. Those IDs act as a driver's license, and in October of 2021 will meet the federal requirements for boarding an airplane and entering federal facilities.

The other regional offices are in Frankfort, Madisonville, and Morehead. There are four others that are currently closed because of the pandemic.

The state plans to move all driver’s license services to those offices by 2022.

“Two years in which to transition from what has historically been you had to go to a judicial office, a judicial branch office to get a driver’s license,” said Chuck Wolfe, KYTC. “Whereas most other states have what are known as local DMV offices so we will be very similar to that. It’s important to note but if you’re getting service at one of the regional offices, you can use any of them no matter where you live. So, someone in Lexington could go to Morehead if there was an earlier date available.”

State police say they have a backlog of approximately 3,300 applicants who had a road exam scheduled that was canceled due to COVID-19.

They hope to begin road exams again soon.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.