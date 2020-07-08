Dudley’s on Short to temporarily close; server tests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of Lexington’s most popular restaurants and a staple in the city for nearly 40 years is now closing its doors temporarily.

A social media post from the restaurant states that a server at the eatery tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Debbie Long, who opened Dudley’s back in 1981, said in the post that “my number one concern is for the safety of our staff and our customers.”

In the interest of pursuing that safety, the restaurant has closed its doors but will reopen on Thursday, July 16.

“This decision was the hardest one in my 40 years of business to make,” wrote Long. “I want to thank you for your understanding.”

