Franklin County Schools announce first day back for students
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A Facebook post from Franklin County Schools states that students will return to school on August 26.
The decision was made following a meeting of the Franklin County Board of Education on July 6.
The post says that the starting date will not require canceling fall or spring break.
Parents can find continued updates on Franklin County Schools social media pages.
