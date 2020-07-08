Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

After 35 seasons, MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ still going strong

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Before “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “American Ninja Warrior,” there was MTV’s “The Challenge.”

National

‘Palm Springs’ arrives for the Groundhog Days of quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Though most of the films that have debuted during the pandemic never got to screen for packed movie houses, “Palm Springs” had the kind of premiere filmmakers dream of.

Lexington

Lexington natives looking forward to their Broadway roles returning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The coronavirus pandemic has taken it's toll on the entertainment industry and that includes shutting down Broadway in New York City. Theaters went dark in March and it was recently announced shows wouldn’t resume until next year. For two Lexington natives who have found some success on Broadway, they never expected to have it halted like this.

Lexington

Lexington lawyer says mask mandates are constitutional

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Wearing a mask in public is not currently mandated in Kentucky but it’s a growing trend in other places.

News

Coroner: Death investigation underway in Rowan County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Rowan County Coroner’s Office says the sheriff’s department Is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman.

Latest News

News

WATCH Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Ky. reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, death toll passes 600

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday 371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 17,519.

News

Five COVID-19 deaths reported at Corbin nursing home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five people have died from COVID-19 complications at a Corbin nursing home.

News

More free COVID-19 testing being offered in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted. No appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

News

More than 150 inmates contract COVID-19 in Ky. women’s prison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 150 inmates have become sick with COVID-19 at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Shelby County.

News

Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.