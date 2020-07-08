Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will increase soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers & storms will slow down some of the heat.

Our daytime highs will be running around 90 or higher today and for the remainder of the week. Storm chances will increase over the next few days. As that happens, the heat will begin to get pushed around a little bit. It is still uncomfortable through the end of the week.

Any of these thunderstorms could produce strong elements and even some very heavy rain. The best chance of widespread storms will not arrive until this weekend. That is when the heat really gets chased out of here.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

