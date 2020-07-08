Advertisement

Keeneland’s Summer Meet kicks off Wednesday without fans

Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday is opening day of the first-ever Summer Meet at Keeneland.

Of course, back in March, the Spring Meet was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but three months later, horses are back on the track.

The first post on Wednesday is at 1:05 p.m. and the scene will look a bit different. No fans are allowed at the track and access to the grounds is limited to those directly responsible for the care of their horses and a limited number of participating owners are allowed to attend on the day their horse is running.

Racing continues through Sunday with the big ones, the Ashland and Blue Grass, set for Saturday.

There was also a significant Keeneland news update Wednesday. According to trainer Kenny McPeek, Swiss Skydiver will run against The Boys in the Blue Grass. She’s just the second filly to run in that event and the first since the 1940s.

Back in June, Keeneland announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy the five-day meet. It offers fun and creative ways to enjoy the meet at home, from sharing their recipes for burgoo and bread pudding to increased wagering opportunities.

