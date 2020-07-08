Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:30 AM GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell's public schedule - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hosts press conference in Clark County to discuss the recent addition of Kentucky counties into the federal anti-drug program, 200 Maryland Ave, Winchester, KY (10:30 AM EDT) and visits Montgomery County to highlight frontline health care workers at Sterling Health Care and thank them for their work, as well as discuss the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), 236 W Main St, Mount Sterling, KY (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://mcconnell.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

Contacts: Stephanie Penn, Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell, stephanie_penn@mcconnell.senate.gov

Open to credentialed media. Please RSVP to Stephanie_Penn@mcconnell.senate.gov

Thursday, Jul. 09 4:00 PM Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on state response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Old State Capitol Building, 300 W Broadway St, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky governor's office, 1 502 545 3714

Thursday, Jul. 09 7:00 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Kentucky 200

Location: Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR public relations, Mediapr@nascar.com, 1 386 681 4353

Friday, Jul. 10 8:00 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Alsco 300

Location: Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR public relations, Mediapr@nascar.com, 1 386 681 4353