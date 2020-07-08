Kentucky News Digest

Good afternoon! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville@ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org.

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is emerging as the GOP’s mask spokesman, proselytizing about the importance of wearing a face covering during the pandemic. President Donald Trump may resist appearing masked in public. But in stops across his home state of Kentucky, the highest-ranking Republican in Congress is not only showing up with his face covered. He is holding up his blue mask for the cameras. Slipping the straps behind his ears. And repeating over and over that it’s the single-most important thing Americans can do to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases. By Lisa Mascaro. With AP Photos.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has promised new health requirements after the state recorded a second-straight day of increased COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Kentucky reported 402 new cases on Wednesday and 371 on Tuesday, two of the highest days of daily cases the state has recorded since the first case on March 6. By Dylan Lovan. With AP Photo.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. One lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday in an effort to force Kentucky to continue offering vote-by-mail to all eligible voters to “ensure a safe election in November,” news outlets reported.

STATE FAIR CONCERTS, from LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month’s Kentucky State Fair will include concerts from 24 bands over 11 nights.

LAKE DROWNING-KENTUCKY, from RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. — A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake.

