Kentucky State Fair announces concert performers

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Next month’s Kentucky State Fair will include concerts from 24 bands over 11 nights.

The State Fair on Tuesday announced the acts for the concert series from Aug. 20 to 30. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the fair in Louisville.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert area’s footprint has been more than doubled while the seating capacity has been reduced by more than half. Projector screens will be added in extended seating areas, and the spacing between seats and rows will be increased.

Tickets for the fair went on sale Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

