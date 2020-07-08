Advertisement

KSP: Greenup County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Anthony Lee Niece, 48, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Anthony Lee Niece, 48, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.(Greenup County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested a 48-year-old man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Police say Anthony Lee Niece was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the man sharing photos and communicating with a male juvenile online.

Police say the investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Flatwoods on Tuesday.

According to KSP, Niece is currently charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony), one count of promoting a minor under sixteen in a sexual performance (Class B felony), one count of sexual abuse 1st degree (Class D felony), and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony).

Niece was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

