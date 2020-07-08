Lexington councilmember resigns to pursue further education in public policy

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) – A Lexington urban county council seat is now open. Today 6th District Councilwoman Angela Evans announced that she’s resigning.

Councilwoman Evans says she has enjoyed representing the 6th District, but now she’s expanding her horizons by furthering her education.

On Wednesday, she announced that she’s resigning from the urban county council to pursue a Master’s degree at Princeton University. Evans says last year she was recruited to apply to the university’s highly competitive Master in Public Policy program, which she’ll start this fall. Evans says she’s excited to learn more about policy and how she can be a better resource to her community.

Evans says serving in public office has been her greatest challenge and greatest honor. First elected in 2014, Evans says she’s grateful to have been a part of the Liberty Road widening project. She named her other accomplishment as forming relationships between neighborhoods and businesses and connecting with high school students through the Youth Citizens Academy.

In terms of future plans, Evans says she wasn’t sure but says she’s not ruling out the possibility of running for public office.

Evans says she has enjoyed working with the mayor and her fellow council members but what she will miss the most are her constituents.

Evans’ resignation is effective July 31st. According to the city charter, Mayor Gorton has 30 days to appoint someone to the position. Councilmembers will then have 10 days to approve the mayor’s recommendation.

