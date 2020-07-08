Advertisement

Man caught on camera driving stolen truck right off dealership’s lot, sheriff’s office says

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who stole a truck Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 11:30 a.m. at Crossroads Truck Sales in Crab Orchard.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect asked the owner if he could test drive a 2004 Honda Pilot. The owner said he could but would have to ride with him. We’re told the suspect then asked for a bottle of water before driving off.

Anyone with information about this should call 606-365-4557.

