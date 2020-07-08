Man who pleaded guilty to planning Ky. school shooting sentenced

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – A Lawrenceburg man who pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school learned his fate on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dylan Jarrell received a 120-month sentence, plus 5 years supervised release.

Jarrell pleaded guilty to federal charges back in November. Investigators say he used the social media platform Reddit to send online threats that he intended to hurt people at Shelby County High School, where he once attended..

In October 2018, police stopped Jarrell as he was pulling out of his driveway with a semi-automatic rifle, a bump stock, large-capacity magazines, ammo, and body armor in his truck.

Troopers later found notebooks with details of prior school shootings and shooters along with a checklist of items.

