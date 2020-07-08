Advertisement

NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race at Kentucky after 2 negative virus tests

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Jimmie Johnson waves during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson says 2020 will be his final season of full-time racing. The winningest driver of his era will have a 19th season in the No. 48 Chevrolet and once again chase a record eighth championship. Johnson made the announcement in a video posted on social media, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts - most among active drivers - was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

