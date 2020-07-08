Advertisement

Scott Co. Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ unexpectedly passes away

Niko was diagnosed with lethal health complications while at the veterinarian.
Niko was diagnosed with lethal health complications while at the veterinarian.(WKYT/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – A sad announcement from the Scott County sheriff’s office as Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ suddenly passed away on Wednesday.

A release from the sheriff’s office states Niko was at the vet’s being examined for some health issues when veterinarians diagnosed him with lethal health complications.

After discussing possible treatments or emergency care, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Niko.

Niko was partnered with Sergeant Josh Bedson and had served the people of Scott County since 2018.

Niko lived with Sgt. Bedson and his family, who are grieving tonight. The sheriff’s office is asking members of the public to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Canine Deputy Niko. Today,...

Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

