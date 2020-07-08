Scott Co. Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ unexpectedly passes away

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – A sad announcement from the Scott County sheriff’s office as Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ suddenly passed away on Wednesday.

A release from the sheriff’s office states Niko was at the vet’s being examined for some health issues when veterinarians diagnosed him with lethal health complications.

After discussing possible treatments or emergency care, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Niko.

Niko was partnered with Sergeant Josh Bedson and had served the people of Scott County since 2018.

Niko lived with Sgt. Bedson and his family, who are grieving tonight. The sheriff’s office is asking members of the public to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

