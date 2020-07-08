Advertisement

Sen. McConnell: Federal anti-drug program coming to Clark Co.

Senator Mitch McConnell spoke in Clark County on Wednesday on an anti-drug program being federal aid to fight the opioid epidemic.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced at an event in Winchester on Wednesday that Clark County has been chosen to be a part of a high-intensity drug trafficking program.

At the event, Senator McConnell pointed out that even though the state is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic right now, Kentuckians are still fighting the opioid epidemic.

McConnell says even before the pandemic hit, the nation saw a 25% spike in fatal overdoses, and it’s only gotten worse since people have been cooped up at home.

It’s why three Kentucky counties are now part of a federal anti-drug program.

Clark, Simpson, and Logan counties will be given additional funding, resources, and technology as part of the program.

The Senator was joined today by Jim Carroll, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Carroll pointed out that a lot of this program is aimed at helping law enforcement track down drugs before they get into the hands of users.

“By making sure the people who traffic drugs go to jail. And there will be swift and short justice for the people who are addicted to money. Or they don’t have an addiction to drugs, they have an addiction to greed. Those are the people that we’re going to target in these three counties and bring it up to three dozen counties across the state to be able to put those people in jail,” said Carroll.

Senator McConnell also took time to discuss the ongoing pandemic. He encourage everyone to wear masks until a vaccine is approved, but he stopped short of answering if he believes Governor Beshear should issue a statewide mask-mandate.

He said quote- “I’ll leave that up to him.”

Senator McConnell also discussed a possible second round of stimulus checks. He says a new round will focus on people who make $40,000 a year or less.

