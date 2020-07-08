State reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health dashboard posted a total of 17,919 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That’s an increase of 402 cases from Tuesday.

Six additional deaths were also reported on Wednesday, raising the total death toll from COVID-19 in the state to 608.

This is not the largest single-day number of cases reported. On May 5, 625 cases were reported in one day, though over 300 of those cases came from the Green River Correctional Complex.

This is, however, the second day in a row that the state has posted its second-highest number of cases.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” said Gov. Beshear. “Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 72-year-old man from Casey County, a 67-year-old man from Fulton County, two women, ages 73 and 77, and a 61-year-old man from Jefferson County, and a 74-year-old woman from Perry County.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 451,451 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,912 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a briefing on Wednesday. He will be holding briefings Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m.

