Advertisement

Strong storms cause tree to fall on truck, downs power lines in Lexington

Strong storms in Lexington caused a tree to fall on a truck and some power lines.
Strong storms in Lexington caused a tree to fall on a truck and some power lines.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As storms popped up across Lexington this afternoon, one produced a lot of rain and wind, knocking down a large tree on the city’s west side.

The tree fell down on top of a truck on Whitney Avenue and also downed some power lines.

One man says he heard the whole thing happen.

“Well I was on the front porch. I was gonna go in the house, but all that rain I couldn’t move,” Lance Newby said. “I looked up and hear all that cracking and snapping and popping and stuff and I looked around and I said the tree came down. I said, ‘wow man.' It was something. It was something special. If you had seen it you would’ve been scared. I know I was scared.”

Power was knocked out for people on the street, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington councilmember resigns to pursue further education in public policy

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Wednesday, 6th District Councilwoman Angela Evans announced that she’s resigning.

News

State reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health dashboard posted a total of 17,919 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That’s an increase of 400 cases from Tuesday.

News

Clearing up confusion on how to get Kentucky driver’s licenses renewed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
If you need to renew your license in Kentucky, there are a lot of variables that will change where that will take place.

News

New laws to go into effect next week in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New laws that were approved during this year’s regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly will go into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Latest News

News

Dudley’s on Short to temporarily close; server tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of Lexington’s most popular restaurants and a staple in the city for nearly 40 years is now closing its doors temporarily.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Rumble Through

Updated: 2 hours ago
More storms continue to blow up across the region.

News

Man who pleaded guilty to planning Ky. school shooting sentenced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Lawrenceburg man who pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school learned his fate on Wednesday.

News

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

News

Man caught on camera driving stolen truck right off dealership’s lot, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Truck Sales.

News

Sen. McConnell: Federal anti-drug program coming to Clark Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel announced at an event in Winchester on Wednesday that Clark County has been chosen to be a part of a high-intensity drug trafficking program.