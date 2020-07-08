Strong storms cause tree to fall on truck, downs power lines in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As storms popped up across Lexington this afternoon, one produced a lot of rain and wind, knocking down a large tree on the city’s west side.

Here's a picture of a large tree knocked down by today's storm along Whitney Avenue in Lexington. It took out several power lines and landed on a truck. #kywx pic.twitter.com/i5fpKHvbtN — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) July 8, 2020

The tree fell down on top of a truck on Whitney Avenue and also downed some power lines.

One man says he heard the whole thing happen.

“Well I was on the front porch. I was gonna go in the house, but all that rain I couldn’t move,” Lance Newby said. “I looked up and hear all that cracking and snapping and popping and stuff and I looked around and I said the tree came down. I said, ‘wow man.' It was something. It was something special. If you had seen it you would’ve been scared. I know I was scared.”

Power was knocked out for people on the street, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.