Swiss Skydiver takes on the boys in field of 13 in Saturday’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes

Filly Swiss Skydiver to face males in Toyota Blue Grass
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY (July 8, 2020) — Peter Callahan’s Swiss Skydiver will try to put herself on the Kentucky Derby (G1) trail Saturday when she takes on males in a field of 13 horses entered for the 96th running of the $600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2) for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on Keeneland’s main track.

A major steppingstone for the $3 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve to be run Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs, the Toyota Blue Grass offers 170 points toward qualification to this year’s Derby with 100 points going to the winner, 40 to the runner-up, 20 to third place and 10 points to fourth. The Derby is limited to the top 20 point earners that pass the entry box.

This year’s Toyota Blue Grass, which marks the 25th year the race has been sponsored by Toyota, will go as the ninth race on Saturday’s 10-race program with a 5:30 p.m. ET post time. First post for the card that features six graded stakes is 1:05 p.m.

Trained by two-time Toyota Blue Grass winner Kenny McPeek, Swiss Skydiver will be seeking her initial Kentucky Derby points in her first test against males. She has won three graded stakes this year and compiled 310 points toward the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (G1) to be run Sept. 4.

Winner of the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), Fantasy (G3) and Santa Anita Oaks (G2) in her past three starts, Swiss Skydiver will get a 5-pound weight allowance Saturday and carry 118 pounds in the Toyota Blue Grass. Mike Smith has the mount and will break from post position seven.

Smith is a two-time Toyota Blue Grass winner, having scored in 1993 with Prairie Bayou and 1994 with Holy Bull.

No filly has won the Toyota Blue Grass and only one filly has run in the race since it debuted at Keeneland during the track’s inaugural Spring Meet in April 1937. She is Hyman Friedberg’s homebred Harriet Sue, who in 1944 won the Ashland and next was fifth to Skytracer in the Blue Grass. That year, Keeneland’s Spring Meet was held at Churchill Downs.

In 1948, future Hall of Famer Bewitch was scratched from the Blue Grass.

$600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 milesWeight: Males: 123 lbs./Swiss Skydiver: 118 lbs. * Post time: 5:30 p.m. ET

PostHorseTrainerJockey
1ShivareeRalph NicksJohn Velazquez
2Finnick the FierceRey HernandezJose Ortiz
3Art CollectorTom Drury Jr.Brian Hernandez Jr.
4Mr. Big NewsBret CalhounMitchell Murrill
5Man in the CanRon MoquettTyler Gaffalione
6Hard LightningAlexis DelgadoRafael Bejarano
7Swiss SkydiverKenny McPeekMike Smith
8BasinSteve AsmussenRicardo Santana Jr.
9Attachment RateDale RomansLuis Saez
10RushieMichael McCarthyJavier Castellano
11Hunt the FrontNick Zito Corey Lanerie
12EnforceableMark CasseJoel Rosario
13TiestoBill MottFlavien Prat

Toyota Blue Grass and Central Bank Ashland are classic preps: For 3-year-olds, the Toyota Blue Grass and the Central Bank Ashland are respective major preps for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) on Sept. 5 and Kentucky Oaks (G1) on Sept. 4. The Toyota Blue Grass and Central Bank Ashland both carry 170 qualifying points for the Derby and Oaks on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first four finishers.

Saturday’s card: Ten races begin at 1:05 p.m.

Saturday graded stakes lineup: Six graded stakes are worth a total of $1.9 million.

Race 4 (2:45 p.m.)        $150,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association

Race 5 (3:18 p.m.)        $250,000 Madison (G1)

Race 6 (3:51 p.m.)        $150,000 Shakertown (G2)

Race 7 (4:24 p.m.)        $400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1)

Race 8 (4:57 p.m.)        $350,000 Coolmore Jenny Wiley (G1)

Race 9 (5:30 p.m.)        $600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2)

Saturday wagering: $500,000 Guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Five and $500,000 Guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Four.

How to watch Summer Meet: TVG’s live, on-site coverage begins at 1 p.m. Races are streamed live and at no charge on Keeneland.com, KeenelandSelect, Keeneland Race Day mobile app and Keeneland’s Facebook Live and YouTube.

