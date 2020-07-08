Advertisement

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.
Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.(Keeneland)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Race-day programming for Keeneland’s Summer Meet begins at 11:30 a.m. with “Today at Keeneland,” a 30-minute preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest.

Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton host “Today at Keeneland,” which airs live on TVG2, The CW Lexington and WKYT.com:

The Summer Meet runs from July 8-12. During the Summer Meet, races will begin each day at 1:05 p.m. ET, and live, on-site coverage of all the day’s racing will start at 1 p.m. on TVG.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Keeneland’s Summer Meet kicks off Wednesday without fans

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Wednesday marks the opening day of the first-ever Summer Meet at Keeneland.

Sports

Browns sign Lexington native Jedrick Wills, team’s first-round pick

Updated: 14 hours ago
Wills played for Lafayette high school before playing at Alabama

News

Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 21 hours ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Louisville halts hoops after 2 test positive

Updated: 21 hours ago
A news release from the school did not specify whether it was players or staff members who tested positive

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29

Sports

Reds, Tigers to play exhibitions prior to season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
Reds to play July 21 and July 22 ahead of July 24 opener

Sports

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown

Sports

Keeneland and UK Athletics partner for Summer Meet broadcast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland and UK Athletics have announced a new program for Big Blue Nation to see Keeneland’s Summer Meet.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver could be second filly to run in Toyota Blue Grass

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The three-year-old has been nominated for both the Blue Grass and Ashland.