Woodford Co. officials working to make COVID-19 testing more available

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County leaders are working to have a steady supply of COVID tests as they see an uptick in cases locally and in neighboring counties.

Yesterday local leaders posted on Facebook that the county had decreased testing availability.

The Versailles Urgent Care is the only site in the area to offer rapid results tests. That location was able to get a new shipment of tests, but it won’t last forever.

Today, Woodford countians waited in lines and in their cars to get tested. Otherwise, folks have to go to their regular healthcare provider to be tested and wait for results.

Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay says it’s his priority to make testing more widely available.

“We have no free testing options which is somewhat of a concern and myself and the Woodford county health department are working on trying to provide options for folks who don’t have the means or don’t have health insurance to get covered,” Kay said.

Judge Kay says if the county does run low on tests in the future, he will contact the state’s health department.

Woodford County has 81 confirmed cases, says Judge Kay.

