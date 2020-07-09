Advertisement

Businesses weigh in on mask requirements for customers

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Masks are now mandatory in public. Several shoppers were already ahead of the game, but not everybody is wearing one.

“I see just a little bit of shoppers wearing them but I think everybody should be wearing them,” said shopper Felicia Maiven.

While retail businesses have been open for a couple of months now the guidelines only required employees to wear masks.

The governor’s latest executive order will now require shoppers to wear masks as well.

Governor Beshear said the decision came after the National Retail Federation penned a letter to all governors asking for a mandatory mask order. It’s a move that was also supported by the Kentucky Retail Federation.

“We will work to ensure that employees and customers are following whatever order is put out,” said Kentucky Retail Federation Communications Director Steve McClain.

McClain is hoping the new mandate will have clear guidelines especially when it comes to enforcement.

“The employees in the store are only following the rules that they have to follow to stay open. So don’t take it out on them,” said McClain.

So far Kentuckians seem to understand the need.

“I need to be protected but I also need to protect everybody else,” said shopper Nan Carter.

Right now retail businesses can only operate at 50 percent capacity. Gov. Beshear hasn’t released a date for when more people will be allowed inside.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Businesses weigh in on mask requirements for customers

