Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Strong Storms and A Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day with steam and storms, but changes are on the way for the weekend. That’s when two cold fronts are set to work into the region, bringing an increase in storms and a decrease in temps. That decrease in temps won’t last very long as a plains heat wave threatens to expand our way next week.

Today is back into the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the state. High humidity levels will make it feel like the mid and upper 90s at times. That same high humidity will help crank thunderstorms that can put down a ton of rain in a small time span. These storms may also briefly go severe with damaging winds the main threat.

Two fronts dive in behind this system to impact our weather from Friday through the weekend. The first front arrives Friday with showers and storms on the increase. Strong storms and heavy rains will once again be possible. Temps and humidity levels come down behind this for Saturday and it feels pretty good. Our Saturday sky may look pretty darn nice, too.

A potent system drops in here Sunday with booming thunderstorms a good bet.

Temps are generally in the low and middle 80s into early next week. Make sure to enjoy that because the hottest air of the summer may very well move in here later next week.

