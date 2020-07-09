Advertisement

Court filing alleges $400K paid to Williamson family in ’18

The legal fight includes an allegation he received $400,000 from a marketing agency.
(WDBJ)
By AARON BEARD
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before playing at Duke.

Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract.

Williamson had filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports. In court filings Thursday, Ford’s attorneys included a letter signed by Williamson and his stepfather to repay a 2018 loan from a different agency. Williamson’s attorney says those documents are “fraudulent.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Top Seed Tennis Club to host WTA event in August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
This will serve as the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Big Ten moving to conference-only model for all fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The announcement became official on Thursday afternoon.

Sports

Tiger Woods to return next week at Muirfield Village

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
It will be his first official event in five months.

Latest News

Sports

Fauci wins first race at Keeneland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 2-year-old colt won by 1 length as the heavy favorite.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 9 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver takes on the boys in field of 13 in Saturday’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
Filly Swiss Skydiver to face males in Toyota Blue Grass

Sports

NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race at Kentucky after 2 negative virus tests

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway

News

Keeneland’s Summer Meet kicks off Wednesday without fans

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Wednesday marks the opening day of the first-ever Summer Meet at Keeneland.

Sports

Browns sign Lexington native Jedrick Wills, team’s first-round pick

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
Wills played for Lafayette high school before playing at Alabama