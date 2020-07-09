Fauci wins first race at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci has won his first race at Keeneland.

The 2-year-old colt won by 1 length as the heavy favorite against 11 rivals in the $70,000 race. Fauci ran 5 1/2 furlongs on turf in 58.65 seconds under jockey Tyler Gaffalione and paid $4.20 to win.

Fauci finished second in his career debut at New York’s Belmont Park last month.

He is named for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is advising the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.

