Free COVID-19 testing to begin Thursday in Lexington’s east end

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Leaders in Lexington are preparing for testing to ramp up in Lexington's east end.

The testing is free and those taking the test do not have to be in a vehicle. The testing will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church starting Thursday. Pastor Joseph Owens believes part of the church’s mission is to help facilitate testing in the community.

“We have been asking for some time and inquiring when this type of testing would come here to the east end, particularly in the African American community,” said Owens.

Kentucky health leaders say COVID-19 continues to impact both the African American and Hispanic demographics. Current state case statistics show nearly 50% of active cases are within the two demographics.

Meanwhile, the church hopes a centralized location will provide comfort to anyone wanting to be tested.

"It is a little less intimidating than going downtown or going to a hospital or going to the doctor's office when you can stay in your neighborhood to get this type of service," said Owens.

Testing will be conducted by Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory

Hours of Testing: (No appointment needed)

9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9;

2-8 p.m. on Friday, July 10;

9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 237 East Fifth Street, Lexington, Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.