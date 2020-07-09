Health dept. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,839. Earlier this week, the health department reported the highest one-day increase Lexington has seen so far.

No new deaths were reported Thursday morning. The county’s death toll from the virus remains at 32.

The health department says they continue to see many cases throughout the community in family clusters and people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

They urge people to follow these CDC tips to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Cover coughs and sneezes

Pick up food at drive-throughs, curbside restaurant service, or stores.

The state’s official COVID-19 totals are now 17,919 cases and 608 deaths.

