Health dept. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,839. Earlier this week, the health department reported the highest one-day increase Lexington has seen so far.

No new deaths were reported Thursday morning. The county’s death toll from the virus remains at 32.

The health department says they continue to see many cases throughout the community in family clusters and people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

They urge people to follow these CDC tips to slow the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Pick up food at drive-throughs, curbside restaurant service, or stores.

The state’s official COVID-19 totals are now 17,919 cases and 608 deaths.

