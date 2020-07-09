Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances are set to increase

Scattered storms are set to increase(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The threat of showers & storms will become active again during the afternoon & evening hours.

Most of the storms will be scattered for folks across Kentucky. Any that develop could be strong or severe. This is the same old look that we have been tracking all week. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rains.

A widespread chance of storms will roll in this weekend. It is what finally beats the heat of the week. Those high heat indices and steamy conditions will eventually begin to weaken.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

