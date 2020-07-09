Advertisement

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

The vote was 5-4
Washington, D.C. -
Washington, D.C. -(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos.

The court’s 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the second-largest city.

“Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word,” Gorsuch wrote in a decision joined by the court’s liberal members.

The court’s ruling casts doubt on hundreds of convictions won by local prosecutors. But Gorsuch suggested optimism.

“In reaching our conclusion about what the law demands of us today, we do not pretend to foretell the future and we proceed well aware of the potential for cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries, especially ones that have gone unappreciated for so long. But it is unclear why pessimism should rule the day. With the passage of time, Oklahoma and its Tribes have proven they can work successfully together as partners,” he wrote.

The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, revolved around an appeal by an American Indian who claimed state courts had no authority to try him for a crime committed on reservation land that belongs to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The reservation once encompassed 3 million acres (12,100 square kilometers), including most of Tulsa.

The Supreme Court, with eight justices taking part, failed to reach a decision last term when it reviewed a federal appeals court ruling in a separate case that threw out a state murder conviction and death sentence. In that case, the appeals court said the crime occurred on land assigned to the tribe before Oklahoma became a state and Congress never clearly eliminated the Creek Nation reservation it created in 1866.

The case the justices decided Thursday involved 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, who is serving a 500-year prison sentence for molesting a child. Oklahoma state courts rejected his argument that his case does not belong in Oklahoma courts and that federal prosecutors should instead handle his case.

McGirt could potentially be retried in federal court, as could Patrick Murphy, who was convicted of killing a fellow tribe member in 1999 and sentenced to death. But Murphy would not face the death penalty in federal court for a crime in which prosecutors said he mutilated the victim and left him to bleed to death on the side of a country road about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National Politics

Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

News

UK announces fall residence hall move-in plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Adam Burniston
The University of Kentucky has announced plans for students to move into on-campus housing.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National

UN: World could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAMEY KEATEN and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.

National

Social distancing as demonstrated with matches

Updated: 1 hours ago