Kentucky News Digest

Top Stories:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while serving a warrant were told she should be home alone because the main target of the narcotics investigation was elsewhere, according to an interview with one of the detectives who served the warrant. Taylor was shot eight times after officers used a battering ram to knock down her door and fired into the apartment after midnight March 13. By Dylan Lovan. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public places beginning Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The mandate comes after two of the highest days of daily COVID-19 cases the state has recorded since March. Kentucky announced 333 newly reported cases and four deaths on Thursday. By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Dylan Lovan.

In Brief:

SEXUAL ASSAULT-TEEN, from HILLVIEW, Ky. — An Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in a Kentucky parking lot after he met her online, authorities said.

SCHOOL THREATS, from LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced.

