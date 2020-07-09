Bill being drafted to ban use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers held a news conference Thursday.

Stivers announced a bill is being drafted for the upcoming regular session that would ban the use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky.

“There is no place in law enforcement for a no-knock search warrant,” Stivers said.

He said the bill would still allow police to enter homes in emergency situations, such as when a SWAT team needs to enter a home for a standoff or hostage situation. Or other instances, such as when police need to arrest a dangerous suspect.

The bill would specifically target no-knock search warrants used to gather evidence.

Louisville has banned the use of the warrants and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton put a moratorium on them.

Louisville police officers were executing a no-knock warrant when they shot and killed Breonna Taylor back in March.

