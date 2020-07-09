Advertisement

Lexington Public Library laying off nearly half of its employees

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is cutting almost half of its employees.

Our partners at the Herald Leader report the library is laying off 101 part-time employees. Their last day will be July 18.

This amounts to about 45% of the library’s staff.

The library’s executive director says finances are good right now, but she is concerned that a future decline in money from property taxes could cause problems later on.

The library has been offering curbside service at its branch off Palumbo Drive.

Its location on Russell Cave Road is set to open on July 20, but with limited services.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Judge issues restraining order against Beshear in Evans Orchard lawsuit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Scott County Circuit Judge has entered a temporary restraining order against Governor Andy Beshear, in a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Evans Orchard.

National Politics

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s broad claims, but records stay private

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Strong Storms and A Cold Front

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Storms are locally severe into this Thursday evening.

Lexington

Construction set to finish on 22 miles of uninterrupted trails in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
Construction is set to finish this summer on 22 miles of uninterrupted trails in Lexington.

Latest News

News

Bill being drafted to ban use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stivers announced he is drafting a bill for the upcoming regular session that would address the use of no-knock warrants in Kentucky.

News

Fmr. Lexington police chaplain announces retirement, files defamation lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
A former Lexington police chaplain at the center of a federal civil rights lawsuit says his own rights have been violated.

News

New Lexington COVID-19 testing site aims to serve minority community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new COVID-19 testing program in Lexington is focusing on the city’s East End – a historically Black neighborhood.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

News

UK announces fall residence hall move-in plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Adam Burniston
The University of Kentucky has announced plans for students to move into on-campus housing.

Lexington

Lextran announces ‘Healthy on Board’ plan to resume normal service

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lextran officials have released a phased plan, called “Healthy on Board,” to resume more fixed-route services.