Lexington Public Library laying off nearly half of its employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is cutting almost half of its employees.

Our partners at the Herald Leader report the library is laying off 101 part-time employees. Their last day will be July 18.

This amounts to about 45% of the library’s staff.

The library’s executive director says finances are good right now, but she is concerned that a future decline in money from property taxes could cause problems later on.

The library has been offering curbside service at its branch off Palumbo Drive.

Its location on Russell Cave Road is set to open on July 20, but with limited services.

