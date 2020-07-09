Lextran announces ‘Healthy on Board’ plan to resume normal service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran officials have released a phased plan, called “Healthy on Board,” to resume more fixed-route services.

Beginning July 13, passengers and employees will be required to wear facial coverings while onboard and at Lextran facilities. In addition, the following routes will resume normal weekday service:

Route 2 – Georgetown Road

Route 4 – Newtown Pike

Route 6 – North Broadway

Route 7 – North Limestone

Route 9 – Eastland

Rear-door boarding and unloading remain in effect. Onboard vehicle capacity will increase to 50% of the maximum load, however social distancing is encouraged when possible.

“We are seeing an uptick in our passenger loads as the community reopens and shifts towards a new normal. With this phased approach, we have attempted to balance the health and safety of our employees and customers while also meeting more of the travel needs of our community,” said Carrie Butler, Lextran’s General Manager.

The next phase is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 27, when Route 14 – UK Blue/White resumes service on a limited schedule.

On August 1, customer service will resume normal Saturday operations from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The third phase begins on Monday, August 9 at which time the following routes resume regular weekday service:

Route 1 – Woodhill Drive

Route 11 – Richmond Road

Route 12 – Leestown Road

Route 13 – South Broadway

Route 16 – Southland Drive

In all phases, rear-door boarding and unloading remain in effect. There is no fare collection at this time. Passengers and employees are encouraged to continue social distancing when possible.

Lextran officials say employees undergo daily health screenings before reporting to work, and vehicles and facilities are cleaned and disinfected frequently.

