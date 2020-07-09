New Lexington COVID-19 testing site aims to serve minority community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new COVID-19 testing program in Lexington is focusing on the city’s East End – a historically Black neighborhood.

Health officials say COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted minority populations in the city.

Now, community members can receive free COVID-19 tests at Shiloh Baptist Church to try and curb the spread of the virus among two key demographics.

Nearly half of the current COVID-19 cases in Lexington involve members of the Black and Hispanic communities.

Local leaders chose Shiloh Baptist in hopes that people in these highly susceptible groups will feel more comfortable being tested.

If Thursday morning’s line of cars is any indication, the choice of location appears to be a success.

“When I saw it on the news this morning, I got up, got dressed and I came,” says Shawnda Snow. “I have grandkids, so I want to be healthy for them, for myself, and the community as well.”

One unique aspect of the site is that both drive-up and walk-up appointments are available. No appointments are necessary.

Testing ends at 1 p.m. Thursday, but the site will be open again Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested will be asked for insurance, but organizers say the testing will be free either way.

For more information, contact the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (859) 899-2222.

