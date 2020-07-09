Advertisement

NYC to reopen zoos and aquarium, cancels street gatherings

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, Bronx Zoo elephant "Happy" strolls inside the zoo's Asia Habitat in New York. On Tueday, Feb. 18, 2020, Bronx Judge Allison Tuitt dismissed the Nonhuman Rights Project's petition to have the elephant declared to have human-like rights and transferred to a sanctuary. They argued at that Happy is "unlawfully imprisoned" at the zoo where she has lived since 1977. She has been kept separate from other elephants for more than a decade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, Bronx Zoo elephant "Happy" strolls inside the zoo's Asia Habitat in New York. On Tueday, Feb. 18, 2020, Bronx Judge Allison Tuitt dismissed the Nonhuman Rights Project's petition to have the elephant declared to have human-like rights and transferred to a sanctuary. They argued at that Happy is "unlawfully imprisoned" at the zoo where she has lived since 1977. She has been kept separate from other elephants for more than a decade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The Bronx Zoo and New York City’s aquarium and three other zoos will reopen this month but New York City is canceling street fairs, parades and other big events through September as local officials try to keep city blocks open for restaurants and the public.

Zoo visitors will have to buy tickets online in advance, and masks will be required for everyone over 3 years old.

Zoo officials said the planned openings are timed to coincide with New York City’s entry into Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening process during the week of July 20.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

National

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” will look different to visitors who have previously visited Walt Disney World.

National

UFC fighter Mike Perry uses racial slurs, throws punches at Lubbock, Texas, restaurant

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
UFC star Mike Perry was captured on camera arguing with customers and staff before throwing a punch at a man. A skirmish follows. A police report says three people were allegedly assaulted by Perry.

Entertainment

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Authorities said Thursday that they believe “Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in a Southern California lake but they are continuing to search for her.

Latest News

National

WATCH: UFC fighter Mike Perry uses racial slurs, throws punches at Lubbock, Texas, restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harrison Roberts
UFC star Mike Perry was captured on camera arguing with customers and staff before throwing a punch at a man. A police report says three people were allegedly assaulted by Perry.

News

Nursing homes taking extra precautions as they re-open to visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Fmr. Lexington police chaplain announces retirement, files defamation lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Businesses weigh in on mask requirements for customers

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Bill being drafted to ban use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

UK announces fall residence hall move-in plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM