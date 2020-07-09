Pedestrian killed in crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning in Georgetown.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on McClelland Circle, near Lemons Mill Road.

Investigators said a woman driving a Chevrolet Sonic struck the pedestrian who was in the road.

The pedestrian was believed to have been intoxicated, according to investigators. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

