Report: Former Lexington police chaplain, six other officers to retire

Donovan Stewart
Donovan Stewart(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Lexington police chaplain Donovan Stewart, who was “reassigned” as a third shift patrol officer on Monday, plans to retire this weekend, his attorney says.

Stewart is named as a defendant in a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing him of repeatedly punching a teenager while responding to an incident at Fayette Mall in 2019.

WKYT news partner The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Lexington police and fire pension board approved the retirement of Stewart at its meeting Wednesday.

The Herald-Leader says the board approved the retirements of six other police officers in June and July. Those officers are Sgt. Franklin Patrick, Sgt. Allen Culver, Officer Bart Morse, Officer Christopher Russell, Officer Michael Carroll and Sgt. Todd Iddings.

According to the Herald-Leader, Lexington Police Lt. Jonathan Bastian said during the Wednesday meeting the seven retirements in June and July are high.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

