Advertisement

Semi hauling lumber overturns, killing one in Pulaski County

Crash image
Crash image(AP Photos)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Pulaski County on Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash happened on Kentucky 90, about two miles from US 27, near Lake Cumberland Pro Bass.

The crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer that was hauling lumber.

The cabinet said there was one confirmed fatality.

Calls to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for more details have yet to be returned.

The transportation cabinet estimated Kentucky 90 would be closed until at least 7 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing to begin Thursday in Lexington’s east end

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Leaders in Lexington are preparing for testing to ramp up in Lexington's east end.

News

National research shows half of COVID-19 cases may be spread by people without symptoms, Lexington numbers at only 30 percent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Based on preliminary data from LFCHD, about 30 percent of positive cases did not show symptoms at the time of their case interviews.

News

Report: Former Lexington police chaplain, six other officers to retire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Former Lexington police chaplain Donovan Stewart, who was “reassigned” as a third shift patrol officer on Monday, plans to retire this weekend, his attorney says.

News

New Loan Program Helping Lexington Small Businesses With Covid Expenses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Small business owners in Lexington will soon be able to apply for up to $25,000 to pay for Covid related expenses. It’s city dollars from the budget in the Rainy Day Fund.

Latest News

News

Man caught on camera driving stolen truck right off dealership’s lot, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 10 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

Scott Co. Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ unexpectedly passes away

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A sad announcement from the Scott County sheriff’s office as Canine Deputy ‘Niko’ suddenly passed away on Wednesday.

News

Woodford Co. officials working to make COVID-19 testing more available

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Woodford County leaders are working to have a steady supply of COVID tests as they see an uptick in cases locally and in neighboring counties.

News

WATCH | Lexington councilmember resigns to pursue further education in public policy

Updated: 12 hours ago
Wednesday, 6th District Councilwoman Angela Evans announced that she’s resigning.

News

Strong storms cause tree to fall on truck, downs power lines in Lexington

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As storms popped up across Lexington this afternoon, one produced a lot of rain and wind, knocking down a large tree on the city’s west side.

News

State reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health dashboard posted a total of 17,919 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That’s an increase of 400 cases from Tuesday.