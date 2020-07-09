Advertisement

Top Seed Tennis Club to host WTA event in August

This will serve as the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
Pro tennis at Top Seed Tennis Club.
Pro tennis at Top Seed Tennis Club.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Women’s Tennis Association announced on Thursday that Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville will be hosting the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Top Seed Open will be played from August 10-17 and will offer more than $225,000 in prize money for players. The tournament will feature both singles and doubles action.

This WTA event will be the first in the United States since the Oracle Challenger Series March 2-8.

The Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships were supposed to be held in August at the University of Kentucky, but that professional tournament was cancelled this week.

