Top Seed Tennis Club to host WTA event in August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Women’s Tennis Association announced on Thursday that Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville will be hosting the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Top Seed Open will be played from August 10-17 and will offer more than $225,000 in prize money for players. The tournament will feature both singles and doubles action.

This WTA event will be the first in the United States since the Oracle Challenger Series March 2-8.

The Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships were supposed to be held in August at the University of Kentucky, but that professional tournament was cancelled this week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.